Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Notre Dame vs Alabama - 1PM FRIDAY

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football, and 16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the College Football Playoff game between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Alabama just hours before the teams face-off on New Year’s Day.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 1-2 p.m. Friday on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor Countdown to Kickoff, and Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play Alabama on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m.

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking: What will be the Rose Bowl result?

- Notre Dame wins

- Alabama wins by 20 or more

- Alabama wins by less than 20

Click here to vote, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
Gabe Davey, a Granger native, is fighting for his life after an SUV crashed into a lagoon in...
Granger man fights for his life after crash in Florida
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Food insecurity isn’t something that’s going away anytime soon so the owner at Eby’s Old...
Eby’s Meat Market donates 1,000 lbs. of meat to feed those in need

Latest News

Indiana pulls out 87-85 win in OT over Penn State
Alabama punt returner DeVonta Smith (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas during...
Notre Dame has plan in place to stop Alabama’s offensive three-headed monster
Notre Dame fell despite a career-high 28 points from Nate Laszewski.
No. 23 Virginia beats Notre Dame 66-57 in ACC opener
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is...
Duke scores 22 to lift Providence over Butler 71-55