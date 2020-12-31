Countdown to Kickoff: Notre Dame vs Alabama - 1PM FRIDAY

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football, and 16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the College Football Playoff game between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Alabama just hours before the teams face-off on New Year’s Day.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 1-2 p.m. Friday on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream.

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor Countdown to Kickoff, and Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play Alabama on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m.

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking: What will be the Rose Bowl result?

- Notre Dame wins

- Alabama wins by 20 or more

- Alabama wins by less than 20

Click here to vote, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

