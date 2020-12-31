Advertisement

CARE University provides Elkhart grads with college supplies

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -

“I had two daughters in college and they would call home and need something,” said Danielle Neal, Founder/Executive Director, CARE University. “I was thinking how many parents are dealing with this?”

The mom and Elkhart native decided to turn her love of couponing into a way to help college students facing the same problem.

She launched ‘CARE University’ four years ago.

“CARE stands for Community Assisting Rewarding Education,” Neal said.

The program not only provides basic supplies for college students, but student advocates to support them in the transition to college.

“I flunked out of college the first time and that extra support I knew would be helpful as they make that transition,” said Eric Chandler, Board Member with CARE University.

“Not only does it help me but it helps the parents to offset the costs,” said student Olazarus Miller.

So which college students can get involved?

“Any student who graduates Elkhart County high school with 2.0 GPA,” Neal said. “And 9 times out of 10 they will get accepted because I don’t like to turn kids away.”

And it’s not just the students benefiting from the program.

“You think we’re giving to the students, but the students give back to us,” Neal said.

“It’s great our community is coming together and it’s great to see and hopefully more to come in the future,” Miller said.

CARE University needs your help in supporting Michiana college students.

To learn how to become a student advocate or donate to their mission, click here.

