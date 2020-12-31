Brian Kelly proud of how team battled COVID-19 to make it to College Football Playoff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly is very excited to be back in the college football playoff for the second time in three seasons, and there’s a greater sense of pride this time around than in 2018 for the Irish head coach.

Kelly says given all the team has gone through with COVID-19, this group has developed a unique bond that is unlike any of the other football teams he has coached at Notre Dame.

He says his team has sacrificed their lifestyle and habits all for the ultimate goal of making the college football playoff and competing for a national championship.

Kelly feels like the Irish are ready to take on Alabama, and he couldn’t be any more proud of his team.

“I just love this team, and I love what they’re about,” Kelly said. “And I can’t wait to watch them play. They’re going to perform at a high level. They’ll need to because this is an outstanding football team. And, again, want to congratulate Alabama for, again, being here and being part of the playoffs. And we know the challenges in front of us, but we welcome those challenges. That’s why we go to work each and every day to put ourselves in this position. And we’re going to keep knocking at the door. We don’t listen to the narratives about what Notre Dame can and can’t do. We’re just excited that we’re going to keep banging at this door and we’re going to get through.”

College football fans will have to wait 24 hours to see if the Irish are able to bust through that door against No. 1 Alabama.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Alabama in the Rose Bowl is set for 4 PM on ESPN.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Alabama in the Rose Bowl is set for 4 PM on ESPN.

