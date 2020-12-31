Big news from Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new year comes with a bit of bittersweet news from one of the pillars of our WNDU family.

Keep reading to see what big decision Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman has made:

“I’ve been the Chief Meteorologist here at WNDU for almost 27 years, which is still kind of amazing to me. I replaced an institution, Dick Addis, who was here at channel 16 for over 28 years. I doubt that there are more than a handful of stations around the world that have had only two Chief Meteorologists in the past 55 years. And this may be the only place that’s happened, I don’t think they keep records for that sort of thing.

“My wife and I have made Michiana our home, and we love it. We have a church family here, we volunteer here, we’re in clubs and exercise groups here, and our kids, while grown now, went to Tarkington, and then Edison Middle School, and eventually Adams High School. And, of course, I have my work family here at WNDU!

“But it’s you, our faithful audience, that has made it such a joy over the past quarter century. I hear others at different stations, and in different cities, talk about all the mean people that complain to them about forecasts and about the weather. I basically have had NONE of that here in Michiana. You immediately welcomed me, and accepted me, into your homes, even after you found out I was a Boilermaker, a Purdue grad. You made me feel loved all these years, and I want to thank you for that.

“So, as this year comes to a close, I want to let you know that I’ll be retiring in the next year or so. I’ll be turning 63 later this year, and yes that might be a bit early to retire. But I’m ready, and my wife is ready. We want to be able to do a lot of different things while we still have our health and stamina. That will include traveling, picking up new hobbies, probably some part-time work to keep busy, but it will especially allow us to spend a lot more time with our grown children and young grandchildren.

“Now, I’m not going anywhere just yet. And don’t worry, I’ll let you know a couple months before my last day gets here.”

