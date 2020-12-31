Advertisement

Ball State beats No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in Arizona Bowl

Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted...
Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted for two scores and Ball State beat short-handed No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in the Arizona Bowl.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Antonio Phillips returned an early interception 53 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt accounted for two scores and Ball State beat short-handed No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in the Arizona Bowl.

San Jose State had to play without its two coordinators and Mountain West Conference player of the year Cade Hall due to COVID-19 and other issues.

The Cardinals took advantage, quick-hitting their way down the field on offense after Phillips’ interception for a 27-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Mid-American champions bogged down in the second half but had four interceptions to win their first bowl game in 10 tries.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/31/2020 5:51:31 PM (GMT -5:00)

