2 charged after man killed during alleged car theft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been charged after a man was fatally shot while allegedly stealing a running car, and police say the shots were fired by the boyfriend of the woman who originally claimed to be the shooter.

Anthony C. Logan was found unresponsive at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Revlon Harrell originally told police she was the one who had fired the gun at her boyfriend’s car as it was being stolen.

“Officers were able to clearly observe [Fred Robertson] MORRIS approach the driver side window and fire six (6) rounds into the driver’s side window while standing within inches of it,” according to charging documents.

Morris, a 33-year-old from South Bend, is charged with murder, a felony.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information, call Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

Harrell, a 27-year-old from South Bend, is charged with assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

“According to HARRELL, MORRIS wanted her to admit to the shooting because he had been in federal prison on a previous weapons violation,” according to charging documents.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

St. Joseph County – Today the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged two individuals in connection with a St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) investigation. Fred Robertson Morris and Revlon Harrell were charged in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 29, 2020, on Lincoln Way West in South Bend, and resulted in the death of Anthony C. Logan.

Fred Robertson Morris, age 33 of South Bend, is charged with:

Count I: Murder a Felony

Mr. Morris is also charged with a Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement.

Probable cause was found, and he was ordered held for the next available bail hearing after the warrant is served. A warrant was issued for Mr. Morris today, December 31st. He has not yet been located. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Morris’ whereabouts is asked to not approach and to call either local law enforcement, CMHU at 235-5009, or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

Revlon Harrell, age 27 of South Bend, is charged with:

Count I: Assisting a Criminal a Level 5 Felony

Probable Cause was found for Revlon Harrell. She was ordered held until her initial bail hearing, which is scheduled for Monday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m. (Traffic &

Misdemeanor Courtroom, 1855 Courthouse, 112 S. Lafayette Blvd, South Bend). Ms. Harrell was previously arrested on December 29th in connection with this investigation, and was subsequently booked into the St. Joseph County Jail; she currently remains in custody there.

On the evening of December 29, 2020, South Bend Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lincoln Way West in South Bend due to a Shot Spotter notification. Upon arrival officers observed a tan vehicle that had crashed into a yard. The driver, later identified as Anthony C. Logan, was the sole occupant and was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Mr. Logan was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

Very early in the investigation, Ms. Revlon Harrell spoke with detectives and claimed that she had been the one who fired the gun at Mr. Logan. Ms. Harrell stated that she had shot Mr. Logan because he was stealing her unoccupied vehicle.

Originally, Ms. Harrell claimed to have shot and killed Mr. Logan and gave specific details, including the location of the gun used. Originally, Ms. Harrell adamantly denied that her boyfriend (Mr. Morris) was home at the time of the shooting. Ms. Harrell was arrested based on her original account of the events and the corroborating evidence.

Detectives continued the investigation after Ms. Harrell’s arrest. That continued investigation included obtaining and reviewing surveillance footage of the shooting and surrounding circumstances. The video clearly depicted Mr. Morris as the person who shot Mr. Logan. While the events captured in the recording had some consistencies with Ms. Harrell’s initial statement, the version of events differed in a number of ways, including: the proximity of the shooter to vehicle; the number of shots fired; and that Mr. Morris was in fact present and was the shooter.

Indiana Code 35-41-3-2 states that deadly force is justified to “prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person”. Additionally, a person is justified in using deadly force if the person “reasonably believes that the force is necessary to prevent or terminate the other person’s unlawful entry of or attack on the person’s ….occupied motor vehicle” (emphasis added). IC 35-41-3-2 specifically prohibits use of deadly force to protect property alone.

Please see attached Criminal Informations and Supplemental Affidavits in Support of Probable Cause for both Mr. Morris and Ms. Harrell. Please also see attached photograph of Fred Morris.

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Level 5 Felony is 1 to 6 years. A Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement can add an additional 5 to 20 years to the sentence for the underlying offense.

Please be advised that the charges filed against these defendants are merely accusations and that they are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

