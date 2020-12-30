Winter Weather Advisory with snow and ice accumulation
Northern portions of Michiana under a Winter Weather Advisory
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Winter Weather Advisory for northern portions of Michiana until Wednesday morning. Light snow accumulation possible, with snow changing over to sleet/freezing rain. Ice accumulation up to 0.1″ possible will cause hazardous conditions. Low: 29. Breezy as well.
Tomorrow: Morning freezing rain changes over to rain showers which stick around for the day. High: 42. Breezy.
Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Low of 26.
High: 31
Low: 16
Precip: 0.01″
