Winter Weather Advisory with snow and ice accumulation

Northern portions of Michiana under a Winter Weather Advisory
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Winter Weather Advisory for northern portions of Michiana until Wednesday morning. Light snow accumulation possible, with snow changing over to sleet/freezing rain. Ice accumulation up to 0.1″ possible will cause hazardous conditions. Low: 29. Breezy as well.

Tomorrow: Morning freezing rain changes over to rain showers which stick around for the day. High: 42. Breezy.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Low of 26.

High: 31

Low: 16

Precip: 0.01″

