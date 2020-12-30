Winter Weather Advisory with snow and ice accumulation

Tonight: Winter Weather Advisory for northern portions of Michiana until Wednesday morning. Light snow accumulation possible, with snow changing over to sleet/freezing rain. Ice accumulation up to 0.1″ possible will cause hazardous conditions. Low: 29. Breezy as well.

Tomorrow: Morning freezing rain changes over to rain showers which stick around for the day. High: 42. Breezy.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Low of 26.

High: 31

Low: 16

Precip: 0.01″

