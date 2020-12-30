Advertisement

Tatum helps Celtics rally to beat Pacers 116-111

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics erased a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics erased a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111. Jaylen Brown scored 20 for the Celtics, who had a 33-18 scoring edge in the final quarter. The Pacers built an 88-71 lead in the third quarter and were still ahead by 11 entering the fourth, when Tatum scored 14 points and the Celtics surged to a 109-100 lead. The game was similar to when the teams met on Sunday. The Pacers had a huge third quarter before the Celtics rallied to take the lead. The Pacers won that one, 108-107, on Domantas Sabonis’ layup with 8.4 seconds remaining.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Rollover crash in Cass County, Michigan
One injured in Cass County, Michigan rollover crash
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
While Michigan’s current COVID-19 regulations restrict indoor dining, that has created a unique...
New Niles restaurant opens with carryout and delivery

Latest News

Harper injured, but Mathis lifts No. 14 Rutgers over Purdue
Run in 4th lifts Warriors over Pistons 116-106
Bulls win 1st game as Wizards lose 4th straight, 115-107
Cosgrove says she’s been struggling with mental health and wants to focus on becoming a...
Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove to rejoin team in February