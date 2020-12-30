Advertisement

South Bend police warning against celebratory New Year’s gunfire

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police want to remind you that a fine is in place to prevent celebratory gunfire this New Year’s Eve.

The common council amended an ordinance in December of 2015, setting the fine for shooting a gun irresponsibly at $2,500.

Meanwhile, they’re also encouraging residents to use fireworks safely and legally this New Year’s Eve.

You can be fined up to $500 for possession of illegal fireworks, and you could also be arrested for endangering life and property.

