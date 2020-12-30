Advertisement

South Bend offering Christmas tree pickup in January

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is set to offer free Christmas tree disposal through most of January.

From Monday the 4th until Thursday the 28th, Christmas tree pickup will take place at the same time as trash pickup.

All items, decorations, and other plastic or metal objects should be removed from the tree.

Artificial trees will not be collected.

Residents can schedule their pickup online or by calling 311.

