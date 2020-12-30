Advertisement

Snow and freezing rain cause dangerous commute Wednesday morning

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The snow and freezing rain from overnight left the roads messy Wednesday morning.

The icy conditions caused some slide-offs in Michiana.

Sergeant Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police joined 16 Morning News Now to give updates on the road conditions, as well as advice for drivers.

Sgt. Bohner says drivers need to remember to slow down during bad weather.

With a few months left of winter, it is a good idea to create some good driving habits now.

“If you’re noticing yourself having some bad driving habits right now or sliding and having some issues, it’s time to practice now so when a big one hits, you get to and from where you need to go safely,” Sgt. Bohner said.

He also suggests having a full tank of gas and an emergency kit in your car in case you get stranded.

