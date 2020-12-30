Run in 4th lifts Warriors over Pistons 116-106

DETROIT (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 116-106 victory over the winless Detroit Pistons. The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.

