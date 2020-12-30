Advertisement

Reports: Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli media say Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, has landed in the country with his wife.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in November that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested.

Pollard has said it was his dream to move to the country.

His arrival was first reported by Israel Hayom, a newspaper with close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Rollover crash in Cass County, Michigan
One injured in Cass County, Michigan rollover crash
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
While Michigan’s current COVID-19 regulations restrict indoor dining, that has created a unique...
New Niles restaurant opens with carryout and delivery

Latest News

Annual Kwanzaa celebration takes place virtually
Annual Kwanzaa celebration takes place virtually
The scene at the confirmed shooting at Lincolnway and O'Brien.
One dies in South Bend shooting
Evening snow showers transition over to sleet and freezing rain, before becoming all rain.
Winter Weather Advisory with snow and ice accumulation
Partial closure of County City Building extended