Michigan reports 51 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,222 more cases Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 51 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,222 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 12,333 deaths and 488,144 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 193* more coronavirus deaths and 3,414 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced Tuesday include 105 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 3,239 new cases were reported. *Note on cases (12/28/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 26th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,619 per day.

Berrien County has had 168 (+9) deaths and 9,290 (+99) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 45 (+0) deaths and 3,194 (+87) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 50 (+0) deaths and 3,584 (+28) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

