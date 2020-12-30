Advertisement

Medical Moment: Protect yourself and your baby during COVID

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Protecting yourself and your unborn baby from COVID-19.

In today’s Medical Moment, the one supplement all pregnant women need to ask their doctor about.

Studies show more than 120,000 babies will be born with birth defects in the U.S. this year.

The March of Dimes says up to seven in ten could be prevented if expectant mothers took a prenatal vitamin.

And now, as Martie Salt reports, one nutrient is being added to the list to not only help a baby’s brain development, but also protect them from COVID-19.

The American Medical Association has issued a resolution calling for the addition of choline to prenatal vitamins.

If you are pregnant or are thinking about getting pregnant, you should ask your OB-GYN about adding a daily choline supplement to your routine.

