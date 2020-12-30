Advertisement

Maniac in the Middle: Irish linebacker Drew White flips switch when he steps on the field

White says he doesn’t care about the notoriety. He just wants to keep playing his style of football.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Friday in the Rose Bowl between Notre Dame and Alabama there will be 13 All-Americans on the field at AT&T Stadium.

And there is one member of the Irish defense who believes he deserves some more love.

Irish linebacker Drew White has played the underdog role his entire life.

He was the third lowest rated recruit in Notre Dame’s 2017 signing class, and has now started the last two seasons.

White is also the only Notre Dame football player who started at least 10 games in 2020 that did not receive any all ACC honors.

“Some players have to play relaxed and some players have to get up to high tempo and high spirit to play well,” White said. “I need to get myself excited. It’s just kind of how I’ve always been. I get on the field and have to play up tempo. And it helps me play well.”

His style of play is different from most. At times, White says he blacks out on the field and has a completely different personality.

“At some point you have to have an edge,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea said. “You have to have a switch that’s flipped. And for as pleasant and as, like, awesome this guy is off the field, he’s maniacal on the field. And you’ll take that on your team every time.”

The college football world will get to see the maniacal play from White on Friday in the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame and Alabama are set to battle it out for a berth in the National Championship at 4 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show, as the Countdown crew gets you ready for the big game. The show airs New Year’s Day at 1 PM.

