Advertisement

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame vs Alabama

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking: What will be the Rose Bowl result?

- Notre Dame wins

- Alabama wins by 20 or more

- Alabama wins by less than 20

(If you can’t view the poll above, click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air live on WNDU from 1-2 p.m. Friday.

Watch No. 4 Notre Dame take on No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m.

Syracuse: Who is Notre Dame’s 2020 MVP?

Ian Book: 70%

Kyren Williams: 22%

Kyle Hamilton: 3%

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 5%

Clemson: Would a Notre Dame win Saturday mean less with Trevor Lawrence out?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Louisville: Notre Dame is currently #4. Will they still be in the top 4 at the end of the season and make the College Football Playoff?

Yes: 56%

No: 44%

Florida State: What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

Irish blowout win: 17%

Irish start slow, but win convincingly: 48%

Irish win a close one: 22%

Florida State wins: 13%

South Florida: Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Yes: 50%

No: 50%

Duke: With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Maniac in the Middle: Irish linebacker Drew White flips switch when he steps on the field

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
White says he doesn’t care about the notoriety. He just wants to keep playing his style of football.

College

Harper injured, but Mathis lifts No. 14 Rutgers over Purdue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue 81-76 without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.

Notre Dame

Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove to rejoin team in February

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The junior forward took a leave of absence in October after she announced she’s been struggling with mental health and wanted to focus on becoming a healthier person.

Notre Dame

Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah amazed by his rise through the Notre Dame ranks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Owusu-Koramoah says its crazy to see how much he has progressed since the scout team days to now first team All-American status.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish safety Kyle Hamilton returns to playoff, but this time he won’t be watching from the stands

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Irish safety Kyle Hamilton watched the Cotton Bowl as a recruit from the seats.

Notre Dame

Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s sole focus is on Alabama prep, not Vanderbilt job

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Lea says he is not even thinking about his next chapter.

Notre Dame

Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says Ian Book does not need to be ‘heroic’ to beat Alabama

Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Rees says if Book just plays within himself and within the Irish system, he thinks Notre Dame can win the football game.

College

No. 21 Minnesota beats bad-shooting No. 17 Mich. St. 81-56

Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
The Spartans fell to 6-3 overall and are 0-3 in Big Ten play for the first time in 19 years.

Notre Dame

Five Notre Dame football players named AP All-Americans

Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:49 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
On Monday, offensive guard Aaron Banks and senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah were named first team All-Americans as voted on by the Associated Press.

Notre Dame

Irish quarterback Ian Book believes Notre Dame can win the national championship

Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This time around, quarterback Ian Book really feels like they won’t just beat Alabama - but win the whole thing.