Irish tight end Michael Mayer never hoped for success, just wanted to work

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Notre Dame’s run to the College Football Playoff, Brian Kelly said back in fall camp that freshman tight end Michael Mayer would play a huge role on the team.

It wasn’t smoke and mirrors.

Mayer broke Kyle Rudolph’s 2008 freshman record for receptions and receiving yards for a tight end. Rudolph finished his freshman campaign with 29 receptions and 340 yards. That was in 13 games.

In just 11 games in 2020, Mayer has hauled in 35 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayer came to South Bend as a five-star recruit, and the No. 1 prospect in Notre Dame’s 2020 signing class. Even with all of the hype, Mayer knew the work was cut out for him.

“I don’t think there was just a certain time in my career here that I was kind of just like, okay, wow, this is great, I think it was more of come here and just work, work, work and put my head down and whatever happens happens,” Mayer said. “I think in terms of my success is just a mindset coming in, when third down comes, all right, this is my time, is the ball going to come to me? Run the right route. How many steps am I going to take, that type of thing. And overall it’s a team effort and everyone, including Ian [Book], the O line and everyone else, has done a very good job.”

Mayer has performed so well that Irish fans are now calling him “Baby Gronk” because he reminds them of future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Mayer says the nickname is great, but he just wants to be called “Michael” and continue playing football.

Mayer will get to play on the big stage in the Rose Bowl against Alabama on Friday. Kickoff is at 4 PM on ESPN.

