Irish offensive coordinator has become more confident in his play calling ability

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At this time last year, Notre Dame was two days removed from it’s 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

Now, the Irish are two days away from playing Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

The big storyline going into the Camping World Bowl was that it was Tommy Rees’ audition for the Notre Dame offensive coordinator job.

Rees, of course, earned the job and now the Irish average 35 points per game, while ranking seventh in the nation in time of possession, taking 33 minutes off the clock per contest.

Rees says 2020 has not been a “one man army,” by any means, and he has become more comfortable calling plays for a full season.

“I think you kind of grow with your team,” Rees said. “And that builds a level of comfort in terms of what you know you can call in certain situations. And they believe in the call, you believe in the call, and they go execute it. Because, Iisten, the most important thing is that your players understand what the call is and that they have belief that it’s going to work. And that’s something that we’ve built throughout the year. I think the jury is still out on where I am belief-wise, but I’m confident in my abilities. I’m confident in the team. It’s been fun for me and special for me to see everyone buy into the vision we’ve had and continue it into the playoff.”

Rees will call the biggest game of his life on Friday about a year after he called his first college football game ever as Notre Dame and Alabama square up in the Rose Bowl for a spot in the national title game.

That will be a 4 PM kick on ESPN.

