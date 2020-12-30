Half of Indiana counties labeled high-risk for virus spread

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Nearly half of Indiana counties are rated with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread after state officials corrected a flaw in Indiana’s reporting.

The Indiana State Department of Health tracking map labels 45 of the state’s 92 counties the most dangerous red category, up 21 from a week ago.

Forty-six other counties are in the next-riskiest orange rating of the four-level system, which is updated weekly.

A data fix published Wednesday raised Indiana’s rate by 2.3 percentage points. That brings the reported positivity rate to 14.1% for all tests administered as of Dec. 22.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and health officials were scheduled to expand on the new statistics during an afternoon briefing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 109 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,819 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,941 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Elkhart, LaPorte, Kosciusko, Marshall, Pulaski and Starke counties are all in the highest COVID-19 advisory level.

At least 7,812 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 505,017 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 164 more coronavirus deaths and 4,028 new cases were reported. 2,951 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 2,494 new cases were reported. 2,866 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 1,844 new cases were reported. 2,811 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,869 new cases were reported. 2,808 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 5,563 new cases were reported. 2,918 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 85 more coronavirus deaths and 6,288 new cases were reported. 3,013 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 24,033 (+106) cases and 360 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 22,523 (+104) cases and 313 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,415 (+75) cases and 135 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,780 (+75) cases and 69 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,450 (+58) cases and 77 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,018 (+15) cases and 54 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,549 (+14) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,378 (+18) cases and 25 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 833 (+6) cases and 32 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.