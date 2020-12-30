Hoosiers encouraged to stay cautious through holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is extending his current executive order for another three weeks.

The executive order will remain the same for the most part except for elective surgeries.

The governor said they’ll lift the restriction so hospitals can go back to delivering those services.

Dr. Kristina Box says the number of cases in the state is on the decline, but she says it’s too soon to tell whether or not we’ve really turned a corner.

She urges everyone to continue being cautious as we move through the holiday season and into the new year.

While there are some encouraging signs that COVID trends are going in the right direction, people are still losing their lives to this disease, with 109 deaths from COVID in the Hoosier State today.

“Please do not get numb to these numbers. There are our friends, our family members, and neighbors. We owe it to them to continue to do the work that is needed, until we can vaccinate the majority of our state,” Box said.

As of Tuesday morning nearly 76,000 Hoosiers received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Another 35,000 are scheduled to get their first dose of the vaccine in the next several days.

There are 40,000 doses currently set aside for residents and employees of long term care facilities.

The state will have a new tab on their website showing the number of Hoosiers who are getting the vaccine so you can see for yourself.

The first vaccines will focus on front line healthcare workers, who are at the greatest risk of contracting COVID.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.