Harper injured, but Mathis lifts No. 14 Rutgers over Purdue

Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue 81-76 without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue 81-76 without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. Harper tweaked his ankle in practice and was scratched an hour before tipoff. The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player from a year ago has been among the top players in the conference and small forwards in the nation, shooting 56.4%, including 50% from beyond the arc for 23.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Harper’s injury is the latest in a season of injuries for Rutgers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

