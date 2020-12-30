Elkhart man accused of murder has child molestation charges added

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Child molestation charges have now been heaped onto an Elkhart man already accused of murder.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, 31-year-old Allen Sage is alleged to have inappropriately touched two children under the age of 12 at a house in Elkhart. However, no exact date has been specified.

The accusations were made in July, about a month after Sage was charged with murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Kenneth Black after he and others chased down his SUV and confronted him on Woodlawn Avenue back on June 22.

Sage is scheduled to go to trial in the murder case this upcoming June.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.