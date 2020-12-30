Advertisement

Elkhart man accused of murder has child molestation charges added

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Child molestation charges have now been heaped onto an Elkhart man already accused of murder.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, 31-year-old Allen Sage is alleged to have inappropriately touched two children under the age of 12 at a house in Elkhart. However, no exact date has been specified.

The accusations were made in July, about a month after Sage was charged with murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Kenneth Black after he and others chased down his SUV and confronted him on Woodlawn Avenue back on June 22.

Sage is scheduled to go to trial in the murder case this upcoming June.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Food insecurity isn’t something that’s going away anytime soon so the owner at Eby’s Old...
Eby’s Meat Market donates 1,000 lbs. of meat to feed those in need
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
Whitmer signs $106m Michigan COVID-19 relief bill
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Couple chances for ice ahead...
South Bend offering Christmas tree pickup in January
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
The South Bend Common Council has voted 8-1 in favor of a citizens police review board.
South Bend police warning against celebratory New Year’s gunfire