Advertisement

‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration for its new Saban Media Center on June 2, 2016, in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles.(Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Food insecurity isn’t something that’s going away anytime soon so the owner at Eby’s Old...
Eby’s Meat Market donates 1,000 lbs. of meat to feed those in need
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
Whitmer signs $106m Michigan COVID-19 relief bill
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder

Latest News

Wednesday’s final report from the attorney general’s office said the office will retain more...
Indiana AG: No charges recommended in fetal remains case
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
Trump’s $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate opposes more aid
FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th...
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK is first to authorize easy-to-handle AstraZeneca vaccine