COVID-19 cases consistently decreasing in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials say COVID-19 cases have consistently decreased during the past two weeks.

Just before Thanksgiving, Berrien County was averaging about 165 new cases per day.

Now they’re reporting an average of 37 daily new cases and fewer hospitalizations.

Officials say a lot of their research is suggesting less community transmission.

And after COVID cases went up dramatically through October and November, health care leaders are thanking those who followed their recommendations, turning those trends around.

“Thank you so very much. You in fact gave us the best Christmas present ever. More of you stayed well. More of you stayed out of the hospital. Fewer of you were sick. As Nicki was saying, the volume of new Covid cases are down. The volumes in the hospital are down, and that is such a blessing,” said Dr. Loren B. Hamel, Spectrum Health Lakeland President.

Health officials said a number of personal choices from their residents is contributing to a pretty steep decrease in COVID cases in the past few weeks.

Community members limiting Thanksgiving gatherings to just their households is one reason for the decline.

Another factor is the lack of large community gatherings or celebrations throughout November and December.

Experts also credit continued mask-wearing, sanitizing, and social distancing as reasons for lower numbers.

