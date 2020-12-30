Advertisement

Couple chances for ice ahead...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ICE BECOMING AN ISSUE... Colder air is sweeping into Michiana now, and that means icy spots developing quickly this evening. Any slush or puddles will be solid ice by midnight, so pay close attention if you are out driving or walking this evening into Thursday morning. New Years Eve should be fine with dry conditions through the night. New Years Day is a DIFFERENT story!! I expect sleet and freezing rain to come in before noon, and it will probably cause very icy and hazardous conditions as a coating of ice accumulates on everything. Temperatures should inch above the freezing mark by Friday evening, but it may take a while to melt the ice. The rest of the 10 day forecast shows daytime temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 each day...

Tonight: Cloudy and colder with icy spots developing. Any slush or puddles will freeze. Low: 25, Wind: W 6-12

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny...staying cold. High: 33, Wind: W 3-6

New years Eve: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 23

New Years Day: Sleet and freezing rain arriving before noon...everything probably gets a coating of ice cause very hazardous conditions. High: 34 by evening

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Food insecurity isn’t something that’s going away anytime soon so the owner at Eby’s Old...
Eby’s Meat Market donates 1,000 lbs. of meat to feed those in need
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
Whitmer signs $106m Michigan COVID-19 relief bill
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Evening snow showers transition over to sleet and freezing rain, before becoming all rain.
Winter Weather Advisory with snow and ice accumulation
TODAY: Sunny skies with a chilly start to the day. Wake-up temperatures in the upper teens....
Sunny start Tuesday before snow, ice, rain affect travel conditions into the end of 2020
Tracking a rain/snow/ice mix into Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-29-2020 First Alert Weather Day