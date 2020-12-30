Couple chances for ice ahead...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ICE BECOMING AN ISSUE... Colder air is sweeping into Michiana now, and that means icy spots developing quickly this evening. Any slush or puddles will be solid ice by midnight, so pay close attention if you are out driving or walking this evening into Thursday morning. New Years Eve should be fine with dry conditions through the night. New Years Day is a DIFFERENT story!! I expect sleet and freezing rain to come in before noon, and it will probably cause very icy and hazardous conditions as a coating of ice accumulates on everything. Temperatures should inch above the freezing mark by Friday evening, but it may take a while to melt the ice. The rest of the 10 day forecast shows daytime temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 each day...

Tonight: Cloudy and colder with icy spots developing. Any slush or puddles will freeze. Low: 25, Wind: W 6-12

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny...staying cold. High: 33, Wind: W 3-6

New years Eve: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 23

New Years Day: Sleet and freezing rain arriving before noon...everything probably gets a coating of ice cause very hazardous conditions. High: 34 by evening

