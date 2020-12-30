Advertisement

Bulls win 1st game as Wizards lose 4th straight, 115-107

Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first victory of the season, 115-107 over the winless Washington Wizards.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first victory of the season, 115-107 over the winless Washington Wizards. Chicago improved to 1-4 while Washington fell to 0-4, its worst start since beginning the 2012-13 season with 12 straight losses. Russell Westbrook, who sat out Sunday’s game, had his third straight triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Washington. Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Davis Bertans added 20 for the Wizards, who shot just 10 for 37 from 3-point range. They missed 10 of 11 in the second quarter, when Chicago took the lead.

