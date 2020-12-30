Advertisement

Approval received for new roundabout at Douglas and Bittersweet

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Perhaps you’re looking forward to the arrival of 2021 but leaders in St. Joseph County now have a big reason to focus in on 2025.

“We successfully secured federal aid funding for another intersection improvement at Douglas Road and Bittersweet Road,” said St. Joseph County Engineer Jessica Clark. “It will be a roundabout.”

The proposed project essentially got a ‘green light’ this week when it was announced that $2.9 million in federal aid was awarded to cover 80 percent of the costs.

Additional federal aid was also awarded to a companion project to build a new roundabout on Cleveland Road at Bittersweet ($148,000 for right-of way and $238,400 for construction). The total federal aid awarded for that project now totals $2.3 million.

“It’s definitely used for PHM in the area with the school bus routes. It is also a corridor that’s used for commuter traffic between St. Joseph County and Elkhart county. It kind of goes along with the improvement project we’ve been making along the Cleveland Road Corridor and then into Elkhart County, Elkhart has made some investment in County Road 6 as well,” Clark explained.

The two targeted intersections are both currently four-ways stops. They are about 2 ½ miles apart. The funding comes in the name of relieving traffic congestion and improving air quality.

“But the intersection does have receive significant delays in the morning and afternoon rush hours. It has constant traffic traveling through there. There’s some truck traffic that also goes through there so again the intersection improvement will definitely improve that traffic flow and reduce that congestion.”

Construction work on the new roundabout on Cleveland is expected to begin in 2023 while work on the new Douglas Road roundabout is expected to start in 2025.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revlon Harrell
Man shot dead while allegedly stealing car
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Food insecurity isn’t something that’s going away anytime soon so the owner at Eby’s Old...
Eby’s Meat Market donates 1,000 lbs. of meat to feed those in need
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
Whitmer signs $106m Michigan COVID-19 relief bill
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder
Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Couple chances for ice ahead...
South Bend offering Christmas tree pickup in January
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Revlon Harrell, 27, in custody after shooting and killing alleged car thief.
Woman who shot & killed car thief did not have right to shoot, legal experts say
The South Bend Common Council has voted 8-1 in favor of a citizens police review board.
South Bend police warning against celebratory New Year’s gunfire