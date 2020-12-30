Approval received for new roundabout at Douglas and Bittersweet

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Perhaps you’re looking forward to the arrival of 2021 but leaders in St. Joseph County now have a big reason to focus in on 2025.

“We successfully secured federal aid funding for another intersection improvement at Douglas Road and Bittersweet Road,” said St. Joseph County Engineer Jessica Clark. “It will be a roundabout.”

The proposed project essentially got a ‘green light’ this week when it was announced that $2.9 million in federal aid was awarded to cover 80 percent of the costs.

Additional federal aid was also awarded to a companion project to build a new roundabout on Cleveland Road at Bittersweet ($148,000 for right-of way and $238,400 for construction). The total federal aid awarded for that project now totals $2.3 million.

“It’s definitely used for PHM in the area with the school bus routes. It is also a corridor that’s used for commuter traffic between St. Joseph County and Elkhart county. It kind of goes along with the improvement project we’ve been making along the Cleveland Road Corridor and then into Elkhart County, Elkhart has made some investment in County Road 6 as well,” Clark explained.

The two targeted intersections are both currently four-ways stops. They are about 2 ½ miles apart. The funding comes in the name of relieving traffic congestion and improving air quality.

“But the intersection does have receive significant delays in the morning and afternoon rush hours. It has constant traffic traveling through there. There’s some truck traffic that also goes through there so again the intersection improvement will definitely improve that traffic flow and reduce that congestion.”

Construction work on the new roundabout on Cleveland is expected to begin in 2023 while work on the new Douglas Road roundabout is expected to start in 2025.

