Annual Kwanzaa celebration takes place virtually

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter of Indiana Black Expo hosted their annual Kwanzaa celebration virtually Tuesday night.

The event started with a warm welcome and libation ceremony to honor the ancestors.

Musical guests played drums and sang as well.

And later, the meaning of the seven principles of Kwanzaa was presented.

Local community members were also honored as elders of the community.

