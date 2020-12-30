Advertisement

Annual Kwanzaa celebration takes place virtually

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter of Indiana Black Expo hosted their annual Kwanzaa celebration virtually Tuesday night.

The event started with a warm welcome and libation ceremony to honor the ancestors.

Musical guests played drums and sang as well.

And later, the meaning of the seven principles of Kwanzaa was presented.

Local community members were also honored as elders of the community.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Rollover crash in Cass County, Michigan
One injured in Cass County, Michigan rollover crash
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
While Michigan’s current COVID-19 regulations restrict indoor dining, that has created a unique...
New Niles restaurant opens with carryout and delivery

Latest News

Reports: Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel
The scene at the confirmed shooting at Lincolnway and O'Brien.
One dies in South Bend shooting
Evening snow showers transition over to sleet and freezing rain, before becoming all rain.
Winter Weather Advisory with snow and ice accumulation
Partial closure of County City Building extended