Young, Bogdanovic pace Hawks’ 128-120 win over Pistons

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young scored 29 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 128-120 in their home opener. John Collins finished with 15 points for the Hawks, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016-17 and hit 20 3-pointers while shooting 47.6% beyond the arc. Young’s 3 from the right wing put Atlanta up 122-112 with 1:47 remaining before Jerami Grant’s 3 trimmed the lead to five with 1:05 left. Collins hit two free throws and Young sealed it with four free throws in the final minute. The Pistons dropped to 0-3.

