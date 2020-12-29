Whitmer signs $106m Michigan COVID-19 relief bill

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a $106 million state COVID-19 relief bill into law Tuesday.

The bipartisan bill included what she called a ‘tax break’ for big businesses and unemployment insurance.

Whitmer stressed the veto will not affect the ability of any unemployed worker to receive benefits.

$55 million will go to help small businesses impacted by covid-19.

$3.5 million is allocated for grants of up to $40,000 each for live music and entertainment venues.

$45 million dollars will go towards direct payments to workers who have been laid off or furloughed as a result of the virus.

“To be very clear, this will not impact individual workers,” Whitmer said. “General Fund dollars have got to be used to fund essential services, like vaccines and PPE not to give tax breaks to big businesses right now.”

The bill still includes millions for businesses and workers affected by pandemic orders. That includes up to $20,000 in grant funds for individual businesses and $1,650 grants for workers who lost their job or wages due to the pandemic.

Whitmer said she also signed bipartisan Senate Bill 604, which extends unemployment benefits for Michiganders who have lost work because of COVID-19.

Those benefits have been extended from 20 to 26 weeks, the state announced. They are now available until the end of March 2021.

