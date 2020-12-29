Advertisement

Sunny start Tuesday before snow, ice, rain affect travel conditions into the end of 2020

Tracking a rain/snow/ice mix into Wednesday morning
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TODAY:

Sunny skies with a chilly start to the day. Wake-up temperatures in the upper teens. Afternoon highs reach the low 30s as thicker cloud cover moves in. The rest of the day is a mess! Snow showers begin around dinnertime. From 6pm until midnight, snow will be light to moderate with up to 2″ of accumulation possible in communities along the lakeshore. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 7pm Tuesday until 7am Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY-- Snow transitions to freezing rain and ice pellets. A fresh glace develops on roadways and local surfaces, potentially leading to dangerous driving conditions. Power outages and slide-offs possible. Heavy ice accumulations continue into 6am. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW:

A strong breeze develops Wednesday with delays likely early. Hazardous driving conditions on the roads with rain showers on/off through lunchtime. Eventually, temperatures rise into the low 40s, causing a significant amount of thawing out. Flooding is a potential concern as snow and ice melt.

