Spots filling up quick as vaccine eligibility broadens for health care workers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been two weeks since the very first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Michiana.

“From my perspective it’s gone extremely well. The vaccination clinic has been able to get people through relatively quickly,” Dr. Dale Patterson, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Beacon Memorial Hospital, says.

But for some healthcare workers who reached out to 16 News Now on Tuesday, they say their spot in line to get vaccinated could take up to two months.

“We expect that those spots are going to fill up because starting yesterday and through the next couple days, the state has started to expand the number of people who are eligible and send out more invitations to healthcare providers and we expect that those slots will start full up more readily than they have in the past,” Patterson explains.

With the goal to get more at high risk patients vaccinated, the St. Joseph County Health Department has already said the county is eyeing January 11th, 2021, as the next phase for another round of vaccinations for health care workers.

“In two weeks, the next phase begins with the local health department and partners will begin receiving doses of vaccine, more distribution, more broadly to other health care workers and critical infrastructure workers, and high risk populations,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says.

And while it may take some time, Beacon Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Patterson says it’s a process that’s going to require some patience.

“The most important thing is going to be is being patient and getting their when it’s the most appropriate time to get the shot. We shouldn’t get concerned about who gets her on Tuesday and who gets in on Wednesday and should that person I’ve gone on Tuesday and this person on Wednesday. More important thing is at the end of the month, we’ve been able to get all the healthcare workers vaccinated and spend less time worrying about how quick and who got it one and make sure we get everybody in when it’s appropriate,” Patterson says.

Health officials are still eyeing late spring, early summer to make the vaccine available to the general public, according to Patterson.

However, health officials say they do expect some bumps in the road as they continue to broaden those that are eligible to receive the vaccine.

