Shipshewana receives million-dollar grant

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The tourist town of Shipshewana has been awarded a $1 million state grant.

The Community Crossings Grant is designed to help fund road improvement projects.

Town officials are just as interested in adding sidewalks, like the ones being built along State Road 5.

The grant would fund road improvements and sidewalks along Berkshire Drive.

The grant calls for the town to fund 20 percent of the project.

Mishawaka will receive $383,000 in Community Crossings grant money, and South Bend will collect $159,000.

