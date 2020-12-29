Advertisement

Shipshewana receives million-dollar grant

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The tourist town of Shipshewana has been awarded a $1 million state grant.

The Community Crossings Grant is designed to help fund road improvement projects.

Town officials are just as interested in adding sidewalks, like the ones being built along State Road 5.

The grant would fund road improvements and sidewalks along Berkshire Drive.

The grant calls for the town to fund 20 percent of the project.

Mishawaka will receive $383,000 in Community Crossings grant money, and South Bend will collect $159,000.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Rollover crash in Cass County, Michigan
One injured in Cass County, Michigan rollover crash
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2K checks stalled in Senate, GOP blocks vote
While Michigan’s current COVID-19 regulations restrict indoor dining, that has created a unique...
New Niles restaurant opens with carryout and delivery

Latest News

As the winter weather continues to get colder, many people experiencing homelessness need a...
Faith Mission helps homeless during winter
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
Whitmer signs $106m Michigan COVID-19 relief bill
There are currently more than five million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, and...
Medical Moment: Researching new treatment for Alzheimer’s
There have been 12,282 deaths and 483,922 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 193* more COVID-19 deaths, 3,414 more cases Tuesday