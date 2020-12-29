SBPD officer, 12-year-old with lemonade stand remain close friends

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are following up on a story we brought to you over the summer about a South Bend police officer who helped a 12-year-old with his lemonade stand.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller tells us about how the two have stayed in touch and developed a special friendship.

“It went from zero to one hundred real quick.”

That’s how 12-year-old Jaelynn Wilson describes the lemonade stand he and his brother ran over the summer with some help from South Bend police officer Ron Glon.

“Listening to Jaelynn and working with Jaelynn, he’s like the smartest 12-year-old kid I’ve ever met in my life,” Glon said.

“I thought I was going to go out and make a couple of dollars and be excited,” Jaelynn said.

And just as lemonade sales grew, so did the friendship between Jaelynn and Officer Glon, one that they maintain today.

“Now we don’t even think of him as a cop. We just like to call him our Uncle Ron,” Jaelynn said.

“I still got tears in my eyes because what he said really touched me, calling me uncle,” Glon said.

Jaelynn says Officer Glon goes out of his way to check in with him and his family and even brought them gifts for Christmas, so they made sure to have a special gift for him as well.

“He puts the time in his schedule to even come and just say hi to us, and I’m really grateful for just that,” Jaelynn said.

Officer Glon says it is important to him that Jaelynn knows he can trust police officers. “I figured I was going to take it one step further to show him that there was...he should have no fear of any kind of police officer.”

“As he has shown, they do it with love. Not just, okay I’m going to get my job done and go home and take a nap,” Jaelynn said.

And while Jaelynn and Officer Glon probably needed a nap after working in the summer heat selling lemonade, it was all worth it for the friendship that was created.

“I think we have a never-ending friendship right now just because of me and Jaelynn and the lemonade stand that started this all,” Glon said.

“United and help sell some cookies,” Jaelynn said.

Jaelynn says he hopes to have a bigger and better lemonade stand again next summer.

