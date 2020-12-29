Partial closure of County City Building extended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the new year rolls in the same old policy will be in place at the County City Building in South Bend.

A partial closure of the building that was set to expire on December 31 was instead extended through January 15.

Until then, all government meetings will be held online and in person access to the C.C.B., the courthouse, and the jail will be limited.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction. I mean quite frankly at this time of the year there’s not a lot of public activity in the County City Building to begin with, so most like, you know, taxes are all done. All these things have kind of been taken care of so we’re just trying to have business conducted remotely and then we want to kind of take a look and see what the numbers after the holiday look like,” explained St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s President Andy Kostielney.

Visitors will still be able to make child support and small claims payments in person and to visit immunization clinics in the C.C.B. and the County Services Building in Mishawaka.

The Juvenile Justice Center will close each day at noon and the St. Joseph County Jail and Police Records Division will remain closed for the time being.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.