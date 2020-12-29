Advertisement

No. 21 Minnesota beats bad-shooting No. 17 Mich. St. 81-56

The Spartans fell to 6-3 overall and are 0-3 in Big Ten play for the first time in 19 years.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Liam Robbins had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead a stifling effort by No. 21 Minnesota on defense to beat No. 17 Michigan State 81-56. Marcus Carr scored 19 points and dished out five assists for the Gophers, who held the sputtering Spartans to 25.7% shooting while outrebounding them 52-36. Minnesota improved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Aaron Henry came off the bench for Michigan State and had 11 points and three assists. The Spartans fell to 6-3 overall and are 0-3 in Big Ten play for the first time in 19 years.

