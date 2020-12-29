Advertisement

Michigan reports 193* more COVID-19 deaths, 3,414 more cases Tuesday

There have been 12,282 deaths and 483,922 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 193* more COVID-19 deaths and 3,414 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced Tuesday include 105 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 3,239 new cases were reported. *Note on cases (12/28/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 26th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,619 per day.

Berrien County has had 159 deaths and 9,191 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 45 (+1) deaths and 3,127 (+40) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 50 (+1) deaths and 3,556 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

