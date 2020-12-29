Medical Moment: Researching new treatment for Alzheimer’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are currently more than five million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, and despite ongoing research, there has been no new approved drug for Alzheimer’s since 2003.

Now, a new drug that is showing mixed results in trials is still giving Alzheimer’s patients a lot of hope.

Martie Salt has the details on a potential new treatment.

In early November, an FDA panel voted not to endorse the Alzheimer’s drug stating there is not enough evidence to show its effectiveness.

However, the drug is still up for official FDA approval in March 2021.

The FDA can still approve aducanumab even if the panel does not endorse it.

