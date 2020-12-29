Lottery jackpots at second-highest amounts of the year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dazzling Jackpots could help you ring in a very happy new year!

Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot will draw for $376 million and the Powerball will draw for $363 million.

Tickets can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held.

Lottery officials say the jackpot for both Mega Millions and Powerball are both the second highest of the year.

You can watch the drawing tonight right here on 16 News Now at 11.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.