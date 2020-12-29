Advertisement

Irish safety Kyle Hamilton returns to playoff, but this time he won’t be watching from the stands


By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There has been so much turnover on the Notre Dame defense from 2018 to 2020.

The only player who started on that 2018 defense in the College Football Playoff who is on the team now is defensive tackle Kurt Hinish.

However, one current star of the Notre Dame defense was in AT&T Stadium that day in Dallas.

Irish safety Kyle Hamilton watched the Cotton Bowl as a recruit from the seats.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea told Hamilton before the game that he would be playing in this playoff atmosphere soon.

Well, it’s here. Hamilton is now on this stage, and he hopes to make some noise for the Irish.

“I think it’s cool how everything has come full circle,” Hamilton said. “Obviously that game didn’t go as we wanted it to. But, I mean, we all have the chance to make up for that now and change the narrative. I think there’s a lot of hype surrounding the game, just talks about Notre Dame not being this or Notre Dame being that. I think within the program we all know who we are and know what we can do. And we all know what kind of game we can play if we’re on the same page. It’s cool to get that second chance, and definitely seeing that in person makes it mean more. We’ll be there on Friday, hopefully perform how we need to.”

Friday will be Hamilton’s chance to play on this huge stage.

Notre Dame and Alabama square up with a berth in the national championship on the line at 4 PM on ESPN.

