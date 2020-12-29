Advertisement

Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says Ian Book does not need to be ‘heroic’ to beat Alabama

Rees says if Book just plays within himself and within the Irish system, he thinks Notre Dame can win the football game.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The last time Notre Dame played Alabama on the football field was the 2013 BCS National Championship game, as the Tide rolled over the Irish 42-14.

On that night in Miami, Notre Dame Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was on the Irish sidelines as the back up quarterback...

While Rees did not see the field in the national title game, he witnessed first hand what Everett Golson went through against Alabama.

This time around, Rees will be whispering in Ian Book’s ear as the Irish are set to take on the Tide.

Rees knows this is a huge game for the Irish. Rees says if Book just plays within himself and within the Irish system, he thinks Notre Dame can win the football game.

“I don’t think there’s anything heroic he needs to do that’s going to single-handedly win us the game,” Rees said. “I think if he operates the system and makes decisive and good decisions to put our offense in the position to be successful, then we’re going to have a chance to win the game. I think, again, like I said earlier, staying on schedule and giving us as many positive plays in a row as we can have. I know that sounds simple or it sounds almost elementary, but I think when you play great teams, the more positive plays you can string in a row, the better you’re going to be.”

Rees’ quarterback certainly feels confident about Notre Dame’s chances. Book said earlier on Monday, that he believes Notre Dame can win the national championship.

The Irish will have to get through Alabama first. Kickoff in the Rose Bowl is on Friday at 4 PM on ESPN.

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show as the Countdown crew gets you ready for the big game. It airs New Year’s Day at 1 PM.

