Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah amazed by his rise through the Notre Dame ranks

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to rise through the ranks in the Notre Dame football program.

In 2017, JOK was on the scout team lining up against future first round picks Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson every day in practice.

He’s gone from a punching bag to the Butkus Award winner and a likely first round NFL Draft pick.

Owusu-Koramoah says its crazy to see how much he has progressed since the scout team days to now first team All-American status.

He says he wouldn’t change his path to the top at all, and his time growing in the program really gave him the opportunity to learn.

“I would say that process was needed,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “It was a beautiful process. There’s beauty in the struggle, as J. Cole says. But I loved it, honestly. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Like I wouldn’t have it -- you know, I start off this great guy, this beautiful guy, and then I couldn’t be relatable. Now I can be relatable to some of those guys that are on scout team. Now I can be relatable to some of those guys that aren’t where they need to be or where they want to be. And ultimately, that ultimately allows me to be a type of leader I want to be, because, you know, how can I guide you down a path I haven’t seen before?”

Now the path JOK hopes to guide Notre Dame to is the National Championship. However, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide stands in the way of the Irish.

Kickoff in the Rose Bowl between Notre Dame and Alabama is this Friday at 4 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Don’t forget to tune into 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show, as the Countdown crew gets you ready for the big game. It airs New Year’s Day at 1 PM.

