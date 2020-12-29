Advertisement

Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove to rejoin team in February

The junior forward took a leave of absence in October, after she announced she’s been struggling with mental health and wanted to focus on becoming a healthier person.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Niele Ivey announced Danielle Cosgrove will be rejoining the team in February.

Cosgrove averaged 2.8 points per game off of the bench last season.

Ivey is ready for Cosgrove to come back and compete with her teammates.

“It’s going to be really great to have her back,” Ivey said. “I have had great conversations, weekly check-ins with her and she’s doing really well. We are really excited for her to rejoin our team. We’re going to slowly progress her because we don’t want to rush her back too quickly and risk any type of injury. Want to make sure she is 100 percent healthy and in shape to get back on the court.”

Cosgrove will not be back in time for Notre Dame’s next game, which is this Thursday against Miami.

That will be a 1 PM tip on the ACC Network.

