Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s sole focus is on Alabama prep, not Vanderbilt job

Lea says he is not even thinking about his next chapter.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea has been coaching the Irish the last two weeks after he accepted the head coaching job at Vanderbilt.

He says right now his entire focus is not on what’s next in Nashville but prepping this Irish defense for Alabama - the country’s top offense.

Lea says he is not even thinking about his next chapter. Lea says he has some people holding down the fort at Vanderbilt so he can navigate with a focus on Alabama.

He says for that reason, game planning for the Crimson Tide has not been an issue.

Lea says he needs to put every ounce of his mental energy into this game plan since Notre Dame is going against a team like Alabama.

“My singular focus has been on preparation for this game,” Lea said. “And I know that may be hard to believe, but this is too big. I mean, whatever is to come next for me will be there when this season’s finished. But this is a culmination of four years of investment for me. And it’s not just about me, obviously. It’s four years of investment with these players. And so I’m excited about the future, but this is the discipline just to stay focused on the task at hand. But emotionally the investment, all the things that we’ve done over this time, it makes it easy.”

However, Lea knows going against Alabama will not be easy.

The Irish and the Tide kickoff in the Rose Bowl on Friday at 4 PM.

The Irish and the Tide kickoff in the Rose Bowl on Friday at 4 PM.

