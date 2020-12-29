Indiana reports 164 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,028 new cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 164 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,028 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,951 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 7,703 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 500,282 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 2,494 new cases were reported. 2,866 patients were hospitalized.

Sunday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 1,844 new cases were reported. 2,811 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 3,869 new cases were reported. 2,808 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 5,563 new cases were reported. 2,918 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 85 more coronavirus deaths and 6,288 new cases were reported. 3,013 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths, 4,731 new cases were reported. 3,123 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 23,931 (+79) cases and 360 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 22,425 (+47) cases and 310 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 7,342 (+61) cases and 133 (+4) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,705 (+31) cases and 68 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,391 (+7) cases and 76 (+3) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,995 (+5) cases and 53 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,537 (+12) cases and 40 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,360 (+9) cases and 25 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 828 (+4) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

