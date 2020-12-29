Advertisement

Five Notre Dame football players named AP All-Americans

On Monday, offensive guard Aaron Banks and senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah were named first team All-Americans as voted on by the Associated Press.
Aaron Banks hugs Ian Book following Syracuse game.
Aaron Banks hugs Ian Book following Syracuse game.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a new week, and several Domers continue to be honored.

Owusu-Koramoah continues to reel in the honors. Last week, he won the Butkus Award and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Banks has 30 starts under his belt and has helped the Irish lead the ACC in time of possession.

The guy who plays right next to Banks, offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, was named a second team All-American.

Eichenberg has started 37 games for the Irish in his collegiate career and is a finalist for the Outland trophy, which is given to the country’s top interior offensive lineman.

Rounding out the honors for the Irish, two Domers were selected as third team All-Americans - offensive guard Tommy Kraemer and safety Kyle Hamilton.

That’s five total AP All Americans for the Irish.

Alabama has six players selected as first team All-Americans.

