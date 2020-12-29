Advertisement

Faith Mission helps homeless during winter

By Carly Miller
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - As the winter weather continues to get colder, many people experiencing homelessness need a warm place to go, and Faith Mission in Elkhart County is here to help.

Faith Mission works around the clock to help those experiencing homelessness and has recently tried helping a man in Goshen who people in the community were concerned for.

“He does understand that the mission is here for him or other services that he can access. This time he chooses not to, which is in his right, actually,” Resource and Development Director Mike Perez said.

And if you have concerns for someone you see struggling with homelessness, Perez says it’s best to contact shelters like Faith Mission or the police.

“It’s not always the wisest to just confront people because sometimes they’re guarded because they’re living in a different situation than most of us, so how they’re going to interact with you isn’t always the way that you think they’re going to interact with you,” Perez said.

He says often times mental health and addiction can be a factor.

“You can’t box those individuals in and say, oh I’m going to give them this and that’s going to fix that,” Perez said.

Faith Mission is expanding its services with things like a low barrier program that may better fit people’s needs.

“It’s really strictly about your behavior, so as long as you can come in and function and behave, get a good night’s sleep and you’re safe off the streets, then that’s what this program is about,” Perez said.

Although things at the Mission may look a little bit different because of the pandemic, services for those in need are still there.

“If you need a place for shelter and you need a place to be, come to Faith Mission,” Perez said.

For more information about Faith Mission and how you can donate online, click here.

