Blackhawks C Toews sidelined indefinitely by illness

The loss of Toews is the biggest blow in a tough stretch for Chicago heading into the 56-game season, which begins on Jan. 13.
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19), front, skates around Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19), front, skates around Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle (11) as goalie Ben Bishop (50), left, defends the net, during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, June 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris O' Meara) (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp because of an unspecified illness, and there is no timetable for his return. The 32-year-old Toews says he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling “drained and lethargic.” The loss of Toews is the biggest blow in a tough stretch for Chicago heading into the 56-game season, which begins on Jan. 13. The veteran center, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Blackhawks, had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season, but he also is one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.

