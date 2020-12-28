Winston Corbett sentenced to 115 years for murder, attempted murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Winston Corbett today maintained his innocence as he was sentenced to 115 years behind bars.

Last month, Corbett was convicted of the October 2011 murder of Goshen College Professor James Miller and the attempted murder of his wife Linda Miller.

Corbett was a 16-year-old high school junior at the time. He was arrested and convicted after a drop of his DNA was found on the baseboard in the foyer of the Miller home.

Linda Miller today fought back tears as she testified that “evil entered our home when he attacked us,” and that “many days she wanted to die because she couldn’t stand the pain.”

Linda Miller suffered 23 stab wounds during the attack. An attack that so damaged the home that the insurance company wrote a $40,000 check for a clean up job that took five to six weeks to complete.

Winston Corbett did not make a statement in court today, although he asked for, and received a court appointed attorney to handle his appeals.

Corbett had earlier described the crime as ‘sadistic’ while testifying at trial and those words were used against him today. Elkhart County Judge Michael Christofeno agreed that the attack was sadistic and that it had terrorized the Goshen Community: “Doors once left unlocked were no longer left unlocked.”

Winston Corbett was sentenced to 65 years for the murder of James Miller and 50 years for the attempted murder of Linda. The sentences will run consecutively.

Because the crime occurred in 2011—for every day served with good behavior Corbett can earn one day of credit off his sentence.

